Volleyball Set for adidas Maker Lab on Friday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball teams up with adidas on Friday, Oct. 25 to invite students to the adidas maker’s lab outside O’Keefe Gymnasium from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., before the Jackets take on Florida State in O’Keefe at 7 p.m.

The first 150 Georgia Tech student have the opportunity to create their own shirts that will be printed on site. Students have the choice between four different screen print graphics in either gold or blue. The shirts can then be further customized on site with printer guns.

