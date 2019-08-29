Volleyball Opens Season on Friday

Tickets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball opens its season with the Georgia Tech Invitational, hosting Long Beach State, Southern and UNC Asheville Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31. First serve for the 2019 season is on Friday against Long Beach State is at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 30

4 p.m. – UNC Asheville vs. Southern

7 p.m. – Long Beach State vs. Georgia Tech // ACC Network Extra

Saturday, Aug. 31

10 a.m. – UNC Asheville vs. Long Beach State

1 p.m. – Southern vs. Georgia Tech // ACC Network Extra

4 p.m. – Southern vs. Long Beach State

7 p.m. – UNC Asheville vs. Georgia Tech // ACC Network Extra

Follow along:

Live stats for all matches can be found here. All Georgia Tech matches will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Tech returns a young but solid group to the court, led by preseason all-ACC honoree Mikaila Dowd at outside hitter as well as 2018 all-freshman selection Mariana Brambilla. Senior Kodie Comby readies for her final season on The Flats, taking leadership over 10 underclassmen including freshmen Julia Bergmann, Paola Laborda, Grace McIntosh and Erin Moss.

Single game and season tickets for the 2019 season are on sale. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Single game ticket options:

Adult – $5

Youth/Senior – $3

Groups of 10 or more qualify for a group rate of $1 per ticket.

Season tickets are still on sale. There are a limited amount of Stinger Seats still available to fans purchasing season tickets. Fans can also order Stinger Seats for the season today by selecting the appropriate Stinger Seat option to capitalize on this exclusive add-on for season-ticket holders.

Stinger Seats have a padded back and bottom for the most comfortable seat in the gym. O’Keefe Gymnasium offers general admission seating so Stinger Seats will need to be claimed on a game-by-game basis. Upon arriving at O’Keefe Gymnasium, Stinger Seats will be available for pick-up from a designated area. Once the match is over, simply leave the Stinger Seat on the bleachers and athletics staff will do the rest.

Season tickets options are as follows:

Adult Season – $50

Youth/Senior Season – $25

Adult Season w/Stinger Seat – $65

Youth/Senior Season w/Stinger Seat – $40

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

