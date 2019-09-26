Volleyball Opens ACC Play at Home

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (7-4) returns to The Flats for its Atlantic Coast Conference opening weekend, facing Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. and Boston College on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. Tech makes its ACC Network debut on Sunday against Boston College.

The Jackets open ACC action against the Orange for the second-straight season. The Orange, 2018 NCAA participants, took both meetings during the 2018 season to lead the all-time series 6-4. Tech owns the all-times series against Boston College 22-4 but dropped last season’s meeting in Chestnut Hill, Mass., 3-1.

Promotions:

Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Syracuse: International Night

Giveaway: 100 lunch boxes

Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. Boston College: Brunch with Buzz

Giveaway: Coffee and doughnuts while supplies last. Buzz will be available for photo ops pregame.

Parking:

Parking for fans will be available in East O’Keefe, Fowler Street, 8th Street and the Family Housing Deck.

Follow along:

Live stats

ACCNX vs. Syracuse

ACC Network vs. Boston College

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

