Volleyball Inks Two to 2020 Signing Class

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball head coach Michelle Collier added Savannah Ogle and Isabella D’Amico to the 2020 roster during the fall signing period.

“We are so excited about our 2020 class,” said Collier. “They will be a great compliment to our returning roster and will keep raising the talent level in our gym.”

Isabella D’Amico (Westerville, Ohio/St. Francis DeSales High School)

Isabella “Bella” D’Amico joined the Jackets from Westerville, Ohio. She lettered for four seasons as a setter, serving two years as team captain. She was a conference champion for four-straight seasons (2016-19). For three of those four season D’Amico led her team to district championship titles (2016, ’17, ’19). In her final season, she led her team to the D1 state championship title, earning first team all-CCL, all-district and all-state. She was also named Central District Player of the Year. Not just a standout on the court, D’Amico spent four years on the honor roll and serves as the secretary of National Honor Society.

Collier on D’Amico: “Everyone that meets Bella falls in love with her. She has such a beautiful personality, super upbeat and she brings positive energy to every room she steps into. I am so excited about the impact that she is going to make in our program in many ways. In addition, she is a very talented setter who will thrive under our system and Claudio’s mentorship as she develops her game.”