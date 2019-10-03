Volleyball Continues ACC Play on the Road

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (8-5) hits the road to play Louisville (9-3) and Notre Dame (9-3) in Atlantic Coast Conference contests, facing off on Friday, Oct. 4th at 7 p.m. against the Cardinals before traveling to South Bend, Ind., to take on the Fighting Irish at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. Both matches are set to air on ACCNX.

The Jackets look to improve upon a 0-2 record against the Cardinals from last season in their first meeting of the season. The Cardinals, 2018 NCAA participants, took both meetings during the 2018 season to lead the all-time series 7-3. Louisville fell out of the AVCA top-25 but is still receiving votes. The Jackets dropped the one meeting with the Fighting Irish last season, 3-2. Georgia Tech leads the all-time season series 6-3, victorious in 5 of their last 6 games against the Irish since 2014, including a 3-1 win over the last meeting in South Bend.

