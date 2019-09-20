Volleyball Comes Up Short in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech volleyball (7-4) battled through four sets in Athens but came up short, falling to Georgia (8-3) 3-1 in front of a record crowd in Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night.

How it happened:

The Bulldogs took charge early in the first set as the Jackets fell behind 6-0 before calling the first timeout of the match. Sophomore Kayla Kaiser knocked down the first kill of the match for the Jackets but Tech just couldn’t get the momentum to swing its way. Georgia took the first set 25-15.

The second set got off to a better start for the Jackets, trading points to a tie at 9-9. The Bulldogs took a three-point lead at 12-9 and the Jackets called timeout. Tech fought back, tying the set at 17-17 on a kill from sophomore Mikaila Dowd and Georgia called a timeout. The teams went back and forth, tying to a score of 22-22 but Georgia snuck ahead to steal the second set at 25-22.

Tech bounced back in the third, forcing UGA errors to lead 8-5 and the Bulldogs called timeout. The Yellow Jackets stayed ahead, using a 9-0 run with five kills from Dowd to take control of the set with the lead at 19-8. Tech cruised to set point at 24-13 on a kill from freshman Julia Bergmann but the Bulldogs weren’t going down without a fight. The Jackets secured the set at 25-17 on a kill from Bergmann.

Georgia rolled to an early lead in the fourth, using a 4-0 run to lead 11-5. The Bulldogs stayed ahead, extending their lead to 15-8 and Tech called its second timeout of the set. The Jackets kept battling but the set was already out of hand, falling 25-18 in the fourth to drop the match 3-1.

Up next:

The Jackets open Atlantic Coast Conference action on Friday, Sept. 27, hosting Syracuse at O’Keefe Gymnasium for a 7 p.m. first serve on ACCNX.

