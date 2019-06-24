Volleyball Announces 2019 Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball announced its 2019 slate on Monday, highlighted by 14 home matches in O’Keefe Gymnasium including Tech’s premiere on ACC Network against Boston College on Sept. 29.

“I am looking forward to a challenging schedule this fall,” said Georgia Tech head coach Michelle Collier. “Our goal is to maximize our opportunities to play at home and defend O’Keefe, while also getting our young squad to compete strong on the road and continue to grow in order to be at our best at the start conference season.”

Tech hosts two nonconference tournaments at O’Keefe, kicking off the 2019 campaign on Aug. 30 with the Georgia Tech Invitational, bringing in Long Beach State, Southern and UNC Asheville. Tech also hosts Lipscomb and IUPUI for the Hyatt Regency Invitational on Sept. 5-6.

Tech plays its final two nonconference tournaments on the road, traveling to Norman, Okla. (Sept. 13-14) to face Louisiana, Arizona State and Oklahoma before heading to Athens, Ga. (Sept. 19-20) to take on SEC foes Arkansas and Georgia.

The White and Gold open Atlantic Coast Conference action in O’Keefe Gymnasium, hosting Syracuse (Sept. 27) and Boston College (Sept. 29). The Jackets are set for conference matchups at home against Wake Forest (Oct. 18), Duke (Oct. 20), Florida State (Oct. 25), Miami (Oct. 27), NC State (Nov. 17), Clemson (Nov. 22) and closes out the home slate against Notre Dame (Nov. 24).

Tech will play road matches at ACC foes: Louisville (Oct. 4), Notre Dame (Oct. 6), Clemson (Oct. 9), Virginia Tech (Oct. 13), North Carolina (Nov. 1), NC State (Nov. 3), Pittsburgh (Nov. 8), Virginia (Nov. 10) and Miami (Nov. 29).

“This will be an exciting year for our program. I can’t wait to get back on the court with this group and battle.”

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

