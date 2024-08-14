Volleyball Adds Shelly Fanning to Staff

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the coaching staff at Georgia Tech,” Fanning said. “I am so grateful for this remarkable opportunity and I look forward to contributing my passion and energy to help achieve great things together this season!”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball head coach Michelle Collier has added former All-American and current member of the Atlanta Vibe (Professional Volleyball Federation), Shelly Fanning to the coaching staff as a player development assistant. Fanning, who carries 10 years of playing experience with her to The Flats, will work closely with the team, assisting in practice and match planning while also serving as a mentor for the student-athletes.

Fanning comes to The Flats in the midst of a 10-year playing career, most recently taking part in the first season of the Professional Volleyball Federation as a member of the Atlanta Vibe. She spent her college years at Baylor, where she was a three-time AVCA All-American (2017-19), a vital member of the Bears 2019 Final Four team and the first Baylor player to achieve all-conference status four times. She graduated, twice, from Baylor with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in sports management.

After leaving college volleyball in 2019, Fanning went abroad, playing parts of four seasons in Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino (Puerto Rico) and one season with IŁ Capital Legionovia Legionowo, in Poland. Like many American players, Fanning took advantage of the growing professional opportunities at home, taking part in the Athletes Unlimited Pro League in 2023 before signing with the Atlanta Vibe for the inaugural 2024 PVF season (January-May). With the Vibe, Fanning played in all 25 matches as a starting middle blocker and finished with 53 blocks and 171 kills to help lead her team to a semifinal berth.

Tech begins the regular season on Friday, August 30th against UCLA inside O’Keefe Gymnasium. For a complete breakdown of the schedule, click HERE

