VIDEO: Swim & Dive Continues Fundraising With Swim Across America

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s swimming & diving program has continued its commitment to supporting charitable causes fighting cancer over the past month as they have taken part in the Swim Across America virtual ‘Coast to Coast’ Challenge. The annual fundraising event was switched to a virtual format due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, allowing the Jackets to continue raising funds throughout the month.

Tech’s participation has helped benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, including the leukemia research project, which supports children and adults by hosting Phase 1 leukemia clinical trials at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

The intent is to fund physicians and provide career and project support for young, proven investigators in postdoctoral fellowships or who have recently achieved junior faculty positions and are committing their lives to the field of pediatric cancer. Funding is designed to nurture young scientist in the pursuit of independent hypotheses and to enable them to develop the preliminary data necessary to successfully compete for major research grants. SAA Funding will support 5 young investigators; Drs. Aumann, Summers, Kazi, Henry, and Smart, and their respective pediatric cancer research projects.

