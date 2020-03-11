VIDEO/PHOTOS: GT Pro Day 2020

Georgia Tech football held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday at Bobby Dodd Stadium and the John and Mary Brock Football Practice Facility. Five former Yellow Jackets — defensive back Christian Campbell, running back/wide receiver Nathan Cottrell, tight end Tyler Davis, offensive lineman Jared Southers and defensive back Step Durham — performed for personnel from 24 different professional football teams, including Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

