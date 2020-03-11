Open search form
VIDEO/PHOTOS: GT Pro Day 2020

Georgia Tech football held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday at Bobby Dodd Stadium and the John and Mary Brock Football Practice Facility. Five former Yellow Jackets — defensive back Christian Campbell, running back/wide receiver Nathan Cottrell, tight end Tyler Davis, offensive lineman Jared Southers and defensive back Step Durham — performed for personnel from 24 different professional football teams, including Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

 

PRO DAY INTERVIEWS WITH ANDY DEMETRA

Christian Campbell

Nathan Cottrell

Tyler Davis

Jared Southers

PRO DAY PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Anthony McClellan

