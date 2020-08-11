Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Michelle Collier - Support the Swarm

Head coach Michelle Collier urges fans to help Tech volleyball maintain its momentum through Support The Swarm Fund

As we enter the 2020-21 academic year there are many unknowns, and with that uncharted territory comes significant financial challenges. To provide our outstanding fans with a way to help our student-athletes thrive despite challenges in the short-term and come out even stronger on the other side, we have established the Support the Swarm Fund.

Click HERE to learn more about how you can contribute today.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
August 6, 2020 Tech Talks: Michelle Collier

Presented by Cookout, Andy Demetra catches up with volleyball head coach Michelle Collier

Tech Talks: Michelle Collier
July 29, 2020 VIDEO: Diversity a Strength for Tech Volleyball

Georgia Tech's Volleyball program values and celebrates its diversity

VIDEO: Diversity a Strength for Tech Volleyball
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets