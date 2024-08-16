TECH TALKS: Bianca Bertolino

2024 GEORGIA TECH VOLLEYBALL TICKETS

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play its third-ever match at McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday, September 11, at 7 p.m. against Florida, presented by Delta. Last season, Tech set a new attendance record with 5,303 fans in the crowd against UGA. Help us set another record by purchasing your single game tickets HERE

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Courtside: Reserved Adult $30 / Reserved Youth $30

Lower Level SL Reserved: Reserved Adult $15 / Reserved Youth $8

Lower Level Endzone/General Admission: Adult $10/ Youth $8 / Group $5

O’Keefe Ticket Information

In less than two weeks, Yellow Jacket fans have sold out all 10 ACC home matches for the 2024 season. There are still limited tickets available for three non-conference matches (Sept. 2, Sept. 12 and Sept. 13). Secure the hottest ticket in Atlanta before they’re gone by clicking HERE

General Admission Pricing

Adult – $12

Youth – $8

Group (10+) – $5

*Youth tickets cannot be purchased online.

