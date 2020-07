VIDEO: Josh Pastner on Packer & Durham

2020-21 Season Tickets

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2020-21 men’s basketball season are on sale today. The men’s season ticket includes 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games, plus big non-conference games against Georgia and Georgia State. Men’s season ticket prices start at $290, the same stating price point as 2019-20. Season ticket members will also have priority access to purchase tickets from the Georgia Tech allotment for the Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup vs. Kentucky at State Farm Arena. Other benefits include savings of $25 per seat for returning season ticket members who renew prior to July 13, access to a four installment, interest free payment plan, and significant cost savings compared to single game prices.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

