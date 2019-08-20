VIDEO: Hall Introduces Borrell as Tech's Pitching Coach

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall met with local and national media on Tuesday to introduce newly hired pitching coach Danny Borrell, who joins the Yellow Jackets after 18 years in the New York Yankees organization — the past five of which as their pitching coordinator.
Head Coach Danny Hall Press Conference
Head coach Danny Hall addresses media, introducing new pitching coach Danny Borrell
Pitching Coach Danny Borrell Press Conference
Pitching coach Danny Borrell spoke with media for the first time since joining the Yellow Jackets