VIDEO: GT vs. FSU Swim & Dive Dual Meet Highlights

In a thrilling season opening battle, Georgia Tech swimming & diving used 21 gold medals across 32 events to split on the road against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fl., on Friday afternoon. Tech’s women left The Sunshine State with their first win of the year, topping the Seminoles 176-124. On the men’s end of things the Jackets lost 152-147. Combined the Yellow Jackets beat FSU with a score of 323-276. This was just the second win for the Georgia Tech women against FSU in 17 all-time matchups. Their last victory came in 2014 when the Jackets beat the Seminoles by just four points.

