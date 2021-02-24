VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech Highlights

The Yellow Jackets pull away in the second half to get upset of No. 16 Hokies

Check out highlights from the game, and some of the Must See Moments.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets got the 69-53 road victory over No. 16 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Moses Wright led the way for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe added 13 and 12 points respectively in the win.

Virginia Tech had no answers for Moses Wright as Georgia Tech went on the road and defeated the Hokies. Wright scored 26 points on 9-11 shooting from the field, grabbed 10 rebounds, and also had three assists.

Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe missed an open three-pointer, but nobody boxed out Moses Wright so he slammed the rebound in for the putback jam in this ACC Must See Moment.

