VIDEO: Cellini & Dimino at Tech Football

Head coach Brent Key on Cellini & Dimino, live from the Brock Indoor Practice Facility

Tech Athletics Receives a Pair of $10 Million Gifts Pop-Tarts Bowl Central 2026 Season Tickets

Director of athletics Ryan Alpert on Cellini & Dimino, live from the Brock Indoor Practice Facility

QB Haynes King & DB Ahmari Harvey on Cellini & Dimino, live from the Brock Indoor Practice Facility

Asst. head coach/Co-OC/QB coach Chris Weinke on Cellini & Dimino, live from the Brock Indoor Practice Facility

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

