VIDEO: 2020 Women's XC ACC Highlights

The Georgia Tech women’s XC program raced to its best finish at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in 2020, as the Jackets took second-place in a stacked field. Tech was led by their low-stick, Nicole Fegans, as she earned a sixth-place overall finish in the women’s 6K championship race. Fegans was joined by teammates Liz Galarza and Mary Kathryn Knott in earning All-ACC honors, as the duo finished just six seconds after Fegans taking 13th- and 14th-place, respectively. What cemented the historic finish was the clutch running by Tech’s final two scoring runners, Hannah Petit and Ellen Flood. Both finished in the top-40, coming in at 25th- and 38th-place. Scoring 99 points Tech earned its first runner-up team performance at ACC’s.

With the NCAA’s recent announcement that Div. I XC Championships will be held in March in Stillwater, Okla., and that conference finishes will hold the greatest weight in determining qualifiers, Tech is hopeful to receive a bid to Nationals for the second-time in three years.