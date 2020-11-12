Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: 2020 Women's XC ACC Highlights

The Georgia Tech women’s XC program raced to its best finish at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in 2020, as the Jackets took second-place in a stacked field. Tech was led by their low-stick, Nicole Fegans, as she earned a sixth-place overall finish in the women’s 6K championship race. Fegans was joined by teammates Liz Galarza and Mary Kathryn Knott in earning All-ACC honors, as the duo finished just six seconds after Fegans taking 13th- and 14th-place, respectively. What cemented the historic finish was the clutch running by Tech’s final two scoring runners, Hannah Petit and Ellen Flood. Both finished in the top-40, coming in at 25th- and 38th-place. Scoring 99 points Tech earned its first runner-up team performance at ACC’s.

With the NCAA’s recent announcement that Div. I XC Championships will be held in March in Stillwater, Okla., and that conference finishes will hold the greatest weight in determining qualifiers, Tech is hopeful to receive a bid to Nationals for the second-time in three years.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
November 9, 2020 Everyday Champions Magazine - Fall 2020

Fall edition features football preparing for pandemic season, Tech's role in all vote no play, more

Everyday Champions Magazine - Fall 2020
November 4, 2020 PHOTOS: 2020 All-ACC Runners

A look back at the historic trio's 2020 fall season

PHOTOS: 2020 All-ACC Runners
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets