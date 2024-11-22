Jortberg Heads to Cross Country NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Fifth-year senior Kate Jortberg heads to Wisconsin this weekend, representing Georgia Tech in the Cross Country NCAA Championships. The event will be held at the Zimmer Championship course in Madison Wis., hosted by the University of Wisconsin.

Jortberg will compete in the women’s 6k, which will start at 10:20 EST. Live results are available and the championship will be live on ESPNU.

Jortberg is the first Jacket to qualify for nationals since her former teammate, Liz Galarza, qualified for the championships during the 2022 season.

The senior from Glenview, Ill. is coming off an impressive finish at the NCAA South Regional a week ago, coming in 13th place finish, with a time of 20:16.4, earning her All-Region honors. The 13th place finish was the best among both genders in regional action. The race also marked the fourth time this season Jortberg was the first Yellow Jacket to cross the finish line.

Jortberg is one of four female individual qualifiers from the ACC, joining three athletes from Clemson -Gladys Chepngetich, Silvia Jelego and Judy Kosgei.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com