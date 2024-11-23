Jortberg Concludes Season at NCAA Cross Country Championships

THE FLATS – Kate Jortberg closed out the Georgia Tech Cross Country season Saturday morning, competing at the NCAA Championships.
After a strong senior campaign, Jortberg raced against the top runners in the country in the women’s 6k, and finished with a time of 20:43.8.
Jortberg has been a top performer for Tech this season, as she was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets at four of six races she competed in.
At the season opener, Jortberg placed third at the Stan Sims XC Opener, with a 5k time of 17:46.9. At the Southern Showcase, Jortberg was the first Yellow Jacket to finish, coming in 12th with a 5k time of 17:07.7.
Jortberg also finished first for Tech at the Mizzo Gans Creek Classic, finishing the 6k in 20:24.0, good for 14th in the race. The senior ran a 19:52.2 6k at the Arturio Barrios Invite, coming in 18th as the first to finish for Tech. She was the second Yellow Jacket to finish at ACCs, running a 20:34.6 6k.
A week ago at the NCAA South Regional, the senior finished in 13th place finish, with a time of 20:16.4, earning her All-Region honors. Her finish was the best among all Tech runners at the regional.
