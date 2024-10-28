Velez and Wiley Earn ACC Weekly Honors

THE FLATS – Junior libero Sofia Velez and freshman middle blocker Logan Wiley earned their first ever ACC honors as the two Yellow Jackets received weekly honors following the teams’ 2-0 week against NC State and Wake Forest. Velez was recognized for her defensive efforts against the Wolfpack and the Demon Deacons while Wiley was the top performing ACC freshman this past week.

The junior transfer had another week of exceptional performances, totaling one service ace, 11 assists and 34 digs against NC State and Wake Forest. Velez saw a career-high seven assists against the Demon Deacons, surpassing her previous high of five most recently set against Clemson last week. The libero finished the week averaging almost five digs per set (4.86) across seven sets. Velez has now recorded 10 or more digs in 94 of her 98 collegiate matches and has recorded 10 or more digs in the last seven consecutive matches, after recording 20 against the Wake Forest.

Velez continues to prove she is an essential piece of Georgia Tech’s lineup as she was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week. In her first season in a Yellow Jacket uniform, Velez is one of six players to have played in all 19 of Tech’s matches and has seen action in all 68 of Tech’s sets played.

In her freshman campaign, Wiley had a quiet start, seeing her first time on the court back in September against Alabama State. Wiley worked her way into the Yellow Jackets’ lineup in Tech’s home match against Clemson on Oct. 16th and was able to have a hand in the program’s first reverse sweep since Nov. 6, 2022, at Florida State. Her efforts in game one were enough to earn her the first start of her career Oct. 18th in the Clemson rematch, where she had a career-high 11 kills and four digs.

This past week, Wiley retained her starting spot, starting both games against NC State and Wake Forest and starting all seven of Tech’s seven sets played. In Friday’s game against the Wolfpack, Wiley recorded eight kills, one dig, and seven block assists to help Tech advance to 6-3 in ACC play. She finished the week contributing nine kills, three digs, and three blocks in the Yellow Jackets’ 3-1 win against Wake Forest that kept their six-game ACC win streak alive. Since working Wiley into the Tech volleyball rotation, the Yellow Jackets have had a 4-0 record.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will hit the road to travel to Durham, N.C. to take on Duke Friday at 6:30 pm before finishing the week playing UNC in Chapel Hill Sunday at 12 pm. Both matches will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.