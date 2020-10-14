No. 9 Jackets Cruise to Fourth-Straight Win

Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Multimedia
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Mariana Brambilla hit a season-best .470 and notched her fifth-straight double-double (13k, 10d) as Georgia Tech (4-1) swept Wake Forest (0-3) on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, N.C. Julia Bergmann added a double-double with 12 kills, 11 digs and Mikaila Dowd added 12 kills and 8 digs while hitting .526 as the Yellow Jackets hit .376 as a team. This was Tech’s fourth-straight win and third-straight sweep this season.
How it Happened:
A couple of errors put Tech on its heels early on in the first set, but the Jackets went on to take the next nine-straight points to make it 10-4. The Yellow Jackets rolled the rest of the way behind six kills from Dowd, five from Brambilla and four from Bergmann. Brambilla had three service aces in the first set as Georgia tech hit .440 to run away with a 25-14 win to go up, 1-0.
Tech’s dominance rolled right on into the second set as the Jackets took an early 3-0 lead and then rode a 5-0 run to go up 8-2 as the Demon Deacons were forced to take an early timeout. Tech extended its lead to 12-3 behind Dowd and Moss who landed both of her kills during that run. It would be all Yellow Jackets, rolling to another dominant performance and a 25-10 win in set number two.
It was all Georgia Tech again in the third set as the Yellow Jackets cruised to a 15-6 lead behind Dowd and Bergmann’s strong play, and went on to win the set 25-13 for the sweep. The Jackets didn’t allow a single Wake Forest player to have more than six kills while holding the Demon Deacons to a .025 hitting percentage.
Georgia Tech and Wake Forest will play one more match tomorrow, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m., on ACC Network.
Notes
- This was Tech’s first sweep of Wake Forest in Winston-Salem since 2012.
- Brambilla now has a double-double in all five matches this season, with season-highs in hitting percentage (.478) and service aces (3) on Wednesday night.
- Dowd’s clip of .526 was a season high.
- The Demon Deacons’ ten points in the second set was the lowest for a Tech opponent this season, as was Wake’s 0.25 hitting percentage.
Multimedia
