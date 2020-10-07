Jackets Sweep Florida State in Home Opener

THE FLATS – Julia Bergmann scored the match’s final three points on her way to a match-high 17 kills as Georgia Tech swept Florida State 3-0 in its home opener at O’Keefe Gymnasium on Wednesday. Bergmann (17k, 11d) and Mariana Brambilla (15k, 10d) each turned in double-doubles, while Matti McKissock had a game-high 38 assists and Erin Moss hit a career-best .636 (7-0-11).

How it Happened:

Georgia Tech got off to a fast start leading 10-6 early behind three kills from Brambilla. Bergmann’s ace extended their lead to 13-8 before a Tech error and kill from Morgan Chacon cut the Jackets’ lead to three. But Brambilla would continue to dominate for the Jackets, taking a 15-11 lead and forcing the Seminoles to take a timeout. But Florida State would keep things close, as back-to-back kills from Clothier and Chacon cut the Tech lead to three, 19-16. The Jackets rolled the rest of the way, scoring the next five points and taking the first set, 25-17.

Florida State kept things close early on in the second set, but a Brambilla ace, Erin Moss block and Moss kill helped the Jackets take an 8-4 lead before the first FSU timeout of the set. Florida State would pull to within two, 14-12, but a pair of Moss kills turned the momentum back in Georgia Tech’s favor at the halfway point. The Jackets held onto a two-point advantage until a Brambilla kill made it 20-17. The Jackets would score five of the final six points to take the second set, 25-18.

Florida State answered at the start of the third set, scoring the first two points and jumping out to an early 4-1 advantage. The Jackets would creep back, cutting the Seminole lead to one at 7-6. The Jackets fought back to tie it at 11, but Florida State would stay in command, taking an 18-15 lead before a Georgia Time timeout. Florida State led 21-17 before Tech took the next three points to pull to within one, 21-20, and force the Seminoles to call time. A Florida State service error knotted the teams up at 22, and the Seminoles re-took the lead on a kill from Marissa Stockman, 23-22, but Bergmann would score the next three-straight points to complete the sweep for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech and Florida State face off again on Thursday at 4 p.m. at O’Keefe Gymnasium, which will be broadcast on ACC Network.