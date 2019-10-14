USA Basketball Women in the Game: Nell Fortner

*This article was originally published by USA Basketball on usab.com and written by Maggie Hendricks ahead of the USA Basketball Women in the Game Conference held in Atlanta, Oct. 12-13, 2019. A link to the original article can be found here.

Nell Fortner Back at Home on the Sidelines Teaching and Coaching

Photo credit: USA Basketball

Author: Maggie Hendricks, Red Line Editorial

Now that she is back coaching basketball after seven years as an analyst for ESPN, Nell Fortner is getting used to recruiting again, and all the things that come along with it. Even during the course of this interview, Fortner had to duck out to take a call from a recruit. The clock never stops.

Fortner was hired to lead the Georgia Institute of Technology’s women’s basketball program in April. She previously had served as head coach of the 1999-2000 USA Basketball Women’s National Team, and the gold medal winning 1998 USA World Championship and 2000 Olympic teams. Fortner, who also was head coach of the WNBA Indiana Fever, and a collegiate head mentor at Auburn University and Purdue University, found herself missing the sidelines.

“Once you’re a coach, it doesn’t just leave you,” said Fortner, 60. “I felt like I still had the energy to do it, because it does take a lot of energy. I had been watching it, talking about it long enough, that I was ready to get back in and coach. I told myself if the right job came up, then I would be interested in it. I didn’t know if anyone would hire me at this point, because I’d been out for a while. But then Georgia Tech opened up, it was the right fit. So, here I am.”

During her time at ESPN, Fortner found herself in the position where she continually could learn about basketball from some of the sport’s most successful coaches. Though she hasn’t coached since 2013, Fortner has had the chance to improve her basketball knowledge. Now, she gets to put that knowledge to work in working with her new team.

“I was able to watch a lot of practices over the years, to hear coaches teach things in a variety of ways, there’s not just one way to be a successful basketball coach,” she said. “There’s many ways to get players to be their best. There’s many ways to play defensive schemes, and teach the game of basketball. So to be able to hear from different coaches along the line, very high level coaches, I loved it. I loved listening to it. Took notes. Continued to go to clinics to keep up with where the game was headed, where the changes were. I was fortunate to have time to do all that, and to have to doorways to walk into.”