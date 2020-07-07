Update on Russ Chandler Stadium Renovations

THE FLATS –Phase II of renovations at Russ Chandler Stadium, the home of Georgia Tech baseball, is fully underway after construction began in earnest on June 11.
After meeting its $9 million fundraising goal in March 2019 as part of Georgia Tech’s Athletics Initiative 2020 and receiving approval from the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, Phase II of the Russ Chandler Stadium renovation project is scheduled to be completed before Georgia Tech baseball opens its 2021 season in February. No state funds are being used for the project.
Phase II renovations are driven by Georgia Tech athletics’ vision for its nationally renowned baseball program – to improve fan experience, enhance player development and celebrate the Yellow Jackets’ rich baseball history. When complete, the upgrades will cement Russ Chandler Stadium’s standing as one of the premier facilities in all of college baseball.
PROJECT RENDERING:
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS:
The project is highlighted by the demolition of the existing one-story building on the third-base side of the stadium and subsequent construction of a new 25,379-square-foot, two-story structure. Features include:
- a concourse-level atrium that will serve as an iconic point of entry to the stadium on gamedays and highlight the history of Georgia Tech baseball. On non-gamedays, the atrium will convert into a teaching auditorium for Tech baseball and a venue for third-party rentals;
- premium suite areas, including a terrace view club overlooking the field and the Atlanta skyline, as well as renovated premium seating closer to the action on the field;
- upgraded fan amenities along the third-base concourse, including new restroom facilities, concession stands and an outdoor plaza;
- a new, expanded indoor training facility that will include three batting cages, two pitching tunnels and a state-of-the-art player development center, which will blend technology and analysis using a pitching lab, hitting area and video room. The facility will be adjacent to the Yellow Jackets’ dugout and heated/air-conditioned for year-round use.
Phase I of the Russ Chandler Stadium renovation project was completed in 2015 and included upgrades to Georgia Tech baseball’s locker room, lounge area, athletic training room and study room. Stadium upgrades that occurred between the two major phases of the renovation project included the addition of a new 36-by-31.5-foot Daktronics videoboard in 2018.
The Phase II renovation project is led by JE Dunn Construction, with assistance from Georgia Tech’s design and construction department. Architectural services were provided by Collins Cooper Carusi/Populous.
PROJECT UPDATES:
