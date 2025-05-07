Tucker, Willer Earn Post Season ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball saw two Yellow Jackets collect post season conference honors as freshman Alyssa Willer was named Third Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman and red-shirt freshman Gracyn Tucker was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team the conference announced on Wednesday morning.

After a breakout performance against Troy mid-February, Willer solidified a starting spot in Tech’s outfield, making 38 starts and 42 total appearances in the outfield. Her .362 batting average, .504 on base percentage, and .649 slugging percentage led the team for majority of the season and forced her to be the most walked Jacket of the season (28). In her freshman campaign, Willer has recorded 31 runs, 34 hits, two doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 26 RBI, and 61 total bases. She owns one of Tech’s four grand slams this season which lifted Tech to its 8-5 victory over Cal. Defensively, Willer is one of three starters to hold a spotless 1.000 fielding percentage.

In her comeback season, Tucker has been one of Tech’s most powerful batters of the season. Not only did she start all 47 games as the Jackets’ third baseman, but she led the team in runs (33), home runs (12), RBI (40), and total bases (84). She is the only other Jacket besides Willer to hold a slugging percentage over .600. Of Tech’s four grand slams this season, Tucker was responsible for two of them, the first of which was Tech’s first grand slam against a ranked opponent since 2022 and the second of which helped the Jackets walk away with the series with against Pitt.

The two All-Freshman honorees are the first since the 2022 season and bring the program to six All-Freshman honors since the award started in 2017.

Player of the Year: Cori McMillan, VT, Sr., OF

Pitcher of the Year: Reese Basinger, Clemson, Sr., RHP

Defensive Player of the Year: Thessa Malau’ulu, Duke, Gr., UTL

Freshman of the Year: Macey Cintron, Clemson, Fr., RHP

Coach of the Year: Lonni Alameda, Florida State

All-Freshman:

Mia Phillips, California

Macey Cintron, Clemson

Marian Collins, Clemson

Jazzy Francik, Florida State

Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech

Gracyn Tucker, Georgia Tech

Char Lorenz, Louisville

Caroline O’Brien, Notre Dame

Joie Economides, Stanford

Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech

First-Team:

Jordan Stephens, Boston College

Lagi Quiroga, California

Maddie Moore, Clemson

Reese Basinger, Clemson

Alex Brown, Clemson

Macey Cintron, Clemson

Aminah Vega, Duke

Isa Torres, Florida State

Jahni Kerr, Florida State

Jazzy Francik, Florida State

Kat Rodriguez, North Carolina

River Mahler, Stanford

Eden Bigham, Virginia

Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech

Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech

Second-Team:

Tianna Bell, California

Ana Gold, Duke

Dani Drogemuller, Duke

DAuna Jennings, Duke

Thessa Malauulu, Duke

Michaela Edenfield, Florida State

Katie Dack, Florida State

Ashtyn Danley, Florida State

Char Lorenz, Louisville

Kyra Chan, Stanford

Emily Jones, Stanford

Alyssa Houston, Stanford

Jade Hylton, Virginia

Macee Eaton, Virginia

Kylie Aldridge, Virginia Tech

Third-Team:

Brooke McCubbin, Clemson

Jamison Brockenbrough, Clemson

Kennedy Harp, Florida State

Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech

Taylor Ensley, NC State

Hannah Church, NC State

Carlie Myrtle, North Carolina

Addison Amaral, Notre Dame

Jade Berry, Stanford

Joie Economides, Stanford

Taryn Kern, Stanford

Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech

Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech

Zoe Yaeger, Virginia Tech

Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

