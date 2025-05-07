Tucker, Willer Earn Post Season ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball saw two Yellow Jackets collect post season conference honors as freshman Alyssa Willer was named Third Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman and red-shirt freshman Gracyn Tucker was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team the conference announced on Wednesday morning.
After a breakout performance against Troy mid-February, Willer solidified a starting spot in Tech’s outfield, making 38 starts and 42 total appearances in the outfield. Her .362 batting average, .504 on base percentage, and .649 slugging percentage led the team for majority of the season and forced her to be the most walked Jacket of the season (28). In her freshman campaign, Willer has recorded 31 runs, 34 hits, two doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 26 RBI, and 61 total bases. She owns one of Tech’s four grand slams this season which lifted Tech to its 8-5 victory over Cal. Defensively, Willer is one of three starters to hold a spotless 1.000 fielding percentage.
In her comeback season, Tucker has been one of Tech’s most powerful batters of the season. Not only did she start all 47 games as the Jackets’ third baseman, but she led the team in runs (33), home runs (12), RBI (40), and total bases (84). She is the only other Jacket besides Willer to hold a slugging percentage over .600. Of Tech’s four grand slams this season, Tucker was responsible for two of them, the first of which was Tech’s first grand slam against a ranked opponent since 2022 and the second of which helped the Jackets walk away with the series with against Pitt.
The two All-Freshman honorees are the first since the 2022 season and bring the program to six All-Freshman honors since the award started in 2017.
Player of the Year: Cori McMillan, VT, Sr., OF
Pitcher of the Year: Reese Basinger, Clemson, Sr., RHP
Defensive Player of the Year: Thessa Malau’ulu, Duke, Gr., UTL
Freshman of the Year: Macey Cintron, Clemson, Fr., RHP
Coach of the Year: Lonni Alameda, Florida State
All-Freshman:
Mia Phillips, California
Macey Cintron, Clemson
Marian Collins, Clemson
Jazzy Francik, Florida State
Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech
Gracyn Tucker, Georgia Tech
Char Lorenz, Louisville
Caroline O’Brien, Notre Dame
Joie Economides, Stanford
Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech
First-Team:
Jordan Stephens, Boston College
Lagi Quiroga, California
Maddie Moore, Clemson
Reese Basinger, Clemson
Alex Brown, Clemson
Macey Cintron, Clemson
Aminah Vega, Duke
Isa Torres, Florida State
Jahni Kerr, Florida State
Jazzy Francik, Florida State
Kat Rodriguez, North Carolina
River Mahler, Stanford
Eden Bigham, Virginia
Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech
Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech
Second-Team:
Tianna Bell, California
Ana Gold, Duke
Dani Drogemuller, Duke
DAuna Jennings, Duke
Thessa Malauulu, Duke
Michaela Edenfield, Florida State
Katie Dack, Florida State
Ashtyn Danley, Florida State
Char Lorenz, Louisville
Kyra Chan, Stanford
Emily Jones, Stanford
Alyssa Houston, Stanford
Jade Hylton, Virginia
Macee Eaton, Virginia
Kylie Aldridge, Virginia Tech
Third-Team:
Brooke McCubbin, Clemson
Jamison Brockenbrough, Clemson
Kennedy Harp, Florida State
Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech
Taylor Ensley, NC State
Hannah Church, NC State
Carlie Myrtle, North Carolina
Addison Amaral, Notre Dame
Jade Berry, Stanford
Joie Economides, Stanford
Taryn Kern, Stanford
Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech
Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech
Zoe Yaeger, Virginia Tech
Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech
