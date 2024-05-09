Troupe, Jortberg Lead Tech In Day One of Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams concluded day one of the ACC Championships. The Jackets recorded one finals qualifier, one All ACC finish and two personal best performances in day one of action.

Lydia Troupe and Kate Jortberg recorded top performances for Tech in day one of competition. Troupe qualified for the women’s 400-meter hurdles finals with a time of 57.76, finishing second in her heat and third overall. Jortberg competed in the women’s 10,000 meter event and finished fifth with a time of 34:16.53, earning All ACC second team honors.

Eric Singleton Jr. competed for Tech in the men’s 200 meter-dash. With a time of 21.18, Singleton set a new personal best time, just missing the final qualifying times.

Jade Ofotan set a new personal best time in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 23.90.

UP NEXT

Day two of the ACC Championships will resume tomorrow, beginning with the men’s javelin throw at 10:00 a.m.

