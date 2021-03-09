Trio of Jackets Qualify for Nationals at Final Day of Zones

Final Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A trio of Yellow Jacket divers punched their tickets to NCAA Division I championships at the final day of Zone B Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Sophomore men’s diver Ruben Lechuga and senior women’s diver Camryn Hidalgo both qualified in all three events, while true freshman Anna Bradescu secured a spot in the platform event. This is the first time in program history that three divers have qualified for nationals in the same season.

“This is the outcome I knew was possible; but didn’t say it out loud,” said head diving coach John Ames. “A lot of things went into making this possible. I would say first and foremost is the leadership that Camryn brings to the team. With her leadership and all of the divers willing to be responsible and work hard during this unpredictable year, they set themselves up for this outcome. I couldn’t be prouder of this diving team.”

Lechuga qualified in the 1m event with a final score of 677.45 to finish in fifth-place, followed by a 682.95 performance in the 3m event (12th-place) and 588.55 score in the platform event (11tth-place).

“Ruben has a lot of talent,” Ames added. “It’s not a matter of developing his dives, it’s more about being competitive in the moment. He came a long way this week, especially today in the way he maintained his focus and managed his nerves.”

Hidalgo finished in the top-seven in all three events as she scored 571.45 points in the 1m (7th-place), 666.00 in the 3m (4th-place) and 541.50 in the platform (4th-place). Bradescu produced a score of 280.70 to finish first in platform prelims before posting a mark of 532.80 in finals to take fifth.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Diving Championships will also be held in Greensboro with the women’s meet coming on March 17-20, while the men’s championships are slotted for March 24-27.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com