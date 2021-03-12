Trio of Jackets Collect All-American Honors

Results/Heat Sheets | Competition Guide (PDF)
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – True freshman men’s jumper Cameron O’Neal, senior women’s distance runner Nicole Fegans and junior women’s vaulter Olivia Moore each garnered second team all-American honors at the 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Championships on Friday in Fayetteville, Ark.
O’Neal earned second team all-American status in the long jump to kick off championship weekend for Tech. O’Neal registered a 16th-place performance after he leapt for a distance of 6.91m/22′ 8″ on his third attempt. The Biloxi, Miss., native took home the bronze medal in the long jump at ACC Indoor Championships last weekend. In his first indoor season on The Flats O’Neal garnered first team all-ACC and second team all-American honors in the long jump.
Fegans clocked in at 16:07.75 finishing in 10th-place in the 5K championship race, also ensuring a spot on the second team list. This is the second consecutive year she has been named an all-American for indoors, also having done so in the 3K in 2020.
Moore placed 14th after clearing a height of 4.16m/13′ 7.75″, making this the first time she has earned NCAA all-American status. This is the first time Moore has collected NCAA honors.
“We’re proud of Cam, Olivia, and Nicole,” said head women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “They competed hard but we fell short of our goal of scoring team points. Qualifying for this meet is an outstanding accomplishment, you have to be top sixteen in your event in the nation. It takes top eight to score. This experience is invaluable to their continued development. We’re excited for what’s next for each of them.”
Senior men’s distance runner Andrew Kent will continue the Yellow Jackets campaign at nationals as he faces the men’s 3000m championship race at 3 p.m. (CST) tomorrow. Fans can watch the final day off the meet on WatchESPN.
Saturday Streaming Links
Men’s Session (12:30 p.m. – 3:35 p.m. CT)
Women’s Session (5 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. CT)
