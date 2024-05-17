Transfer Ryan Mutombo to Join Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Ryan Mutombo, a 7-2 center from Atlanta who played the last three seasons at Georgetown, has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced. He will have one season of eligibility with the Yellow Jackets.

Mutombo attended The Lovett School in Atlanta before signing with the Hoyas, and is the son of former Georgetown and Atlanta Hawks great Dikembe Mutombo. The younger Mutombo played 54 games at Georgetown, making one start, and averaged 8.1 minutes, 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over his three seasons there. He also connected in 51.8 percent of his shots from the floor.

“We’re excited about bringing Ryan into our program,” said Stoudamire, now in his second year at the helm of the Yellow Jackets. “He gives us size and shot blocking ability as well as added depth in our front court. A lot like Javian and Luke, his experience will help us well.”

Highly recruited out of Lovett, Mutombo was a rated a four-star prospect and ranked No. 112 in the nation by 247Sports in the class of 2021. He made the all-state first team selected by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and scored more than 1,500 points in his high school career. His best season at Georgetown came as a freshman, when he played in 27 games and averaged 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while blocking 23 shots, second on the team.