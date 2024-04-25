Transfer Javian McCollum to Join Tech Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Javian McCollum, a 6-2 guard who earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors last season at Oklahoma, has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program. He’ll have one season of eligibility with the Yellow Jackets.

McCollum started all 30 games in 2023-24 form a Sooner team that went 20-12. He scored a team-leading 13.3 points per game while hitting 40.4 percent from the floor, 31.4 percent from three-point range and a school-record 94.3 percent from the foul line. He also dished out 102 assists, second on the team. The native of Fort Myers, Fla., made a program-record 39 straight free throws at one point during the season, and scored in double figures 21 times.

“Javian’s ability to create shots and make plays is what I love about him,” Stoudamire said. “He’s fearless, and he’s a leader. Javian and Nait creating for their teammates and playing off each other will be essential. Good guard play wins games and I feel I have two of the best.”

He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors at Oklahoma after averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists in conference games. McCollum was named MVP of the Rady’s Children’s Invitational in December after scoring a team-high 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting against Southern California in the championship game.

Prior to joining the Sooners, McCollum played two seasons at Siena College in Albany, N.Y., where he averaged 11.6 points and 2.9 assists over two seasons and hitting 37.5 percent of his three-point tries, playing in 51 games while starting 27. He became a regular in the Saints’ rotation in 2022-23, averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 3.9 assists while connecting on 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.