Transfer Duncan Powell to Join Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Duncan Powell, a 6-8 forward who played last season at Sacramento State, has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Yellow Jackets.

Formerly a top-100 high school prospect, Powell was the Hornets’ top scorer (12.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.0 per game) last season. His rebound total ranked sixth in the Big Sky Conference, and he connected on 49 percent of his shots from the floor. He scored in double figures 21 times and reached double digits in rebounds 10 times, with five double-doubles. Among those performances was the second triple-double in the Hornets’ Division I era, 13 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists vs. Bethesda.

“Duncan is versatile player who will help with our overall depth,” said Stoudamire. “We look forward to having him part of our family.”

Powell was rated the No. 84 prospect in the nation by ESPN in the class of 2021 out of DeSoto High School, where he averaged 21.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists as a junior before missing his senior year with an injury. He enrolled at North Carolina A&T, becoming the highest-rated prospect ever signed by the school. After red-shirting in the 2021-22 season, Powell played 30 games for the Aggies in 2022-23, averaging 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.