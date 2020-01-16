Track & Field Travels to Nashville for Vanderbilt Invitational

Live Results | Day 1 Start List | Day 2 Start List

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field will travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Invitational, January 17-18. Competition begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets got a jump on the indoor season last weekend at the Clemson Orange & Purple Elite, where Ty Brooks took first in the 600 meter run and Olivia Moore turned in a second-place finish in the pole vault. Tech also turned in a slew of top-5 and top-10 finishes against five nationally ranked teams.

The Jackets’ women’s track and field team was ranked No. 31 in the pre-season NCAA Indoor Track & Field Preseason National Rating Index released by the USTFCCCA.

Live results from the Vanderbilt Invitational can be viewed here.

