Track & Field Splits to Tiger Paw Invite and Music City Challenge

CLEMSON TIGER PAW INVITE

Live Results

MUSIC CITY CHALLENGE

Live Results /// Watch Day One /// Watch Day Two

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field will split up as the Jackets head to two separate meets this weekend as the sprints, hurdles and field events will travel to the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational, while the distance crew takes on the Music City Challenge in Nashville. Both meets will take place on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13. The Tiger Paw Invite begins at noon (CST) on Friday, and 11 a.m. (CST) on Saturday. The Music City Challenge will start at noon (EST) both days.

At the Tiger Paw Invite Tech will line up against host Clemson, Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Florida-Atlantic, FIU, Florida State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Miami, Northern Colorado, South Carolina, Tennessee, UAB and Wofford. Live results for the invitational can be found here.

The Jackets face host Vanderbilt at the Music City Challenge as well as Auburn, Eastern Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Georgia, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Southern Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Both days of the Music City Challenge will be live streamed on SEC Network+. Live results for the meet can be found here.

The Yellow Jacket women made a big jump in the most recent USTFCCCA National TFRI Rating Index, moving up to No. 26 in NCAA Division I, a 17 spot increase. At the time of publication six women and three men rank in the top-30 in their respective events.

TFRRS 2021 NCAA Div. I Indoor Qualifying List

WOMEN

5000m – No. 9 – Nicole Fegans – 16:06.50

3000m – No. 15 – Nicole Fegans – 9:21.06

3000m – No. 20 – Liz Galarza – 9:24.36

Long Jump – No. 25 – Attallah Smith – 6.14m/20’1.75″

60m Hurdles – No. 26 Taylor Grimes – 8.30

Pole Vault – No. 27 Olivia Moore – 4.10m/13’5.25″

MEN

3000m – No. 12 Andrew Kent – 7:56.48

Long Jump – No. 15 Cameron O’Neal – 7.61m/24’11.75′

Pole Vault – No. 30 Brian Hauch – 5.16m/16’11”

This weekend will serve as Techs’ final weekend of the indoor regular season before ACC Championships are held in Clemson, S.C., from Feb. 25-27.

