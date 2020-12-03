Track & Field Releases 2021 Indoor Schedule

THE FLATS. – The Georgia Tech track & field program announced its 2021 indoor schedule on Thursday afternoon, which will begin with Orange & Purple Elite Meet hosted by Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson on Jan. 9. The indoor schedule includes stops at Clemson, Vanderbilt and South Carolina, before heading back to Clemson, S.C., for the 2021 ACC Championships from Feb. 25-27.

After the Orange & Purple Elite Meet on Jan. 9, the Yellow Jackets will return for the Clemson Invitational on Jan. 15-16. The Yellow Jackets will then take on the Vanderbilt Invitational in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 22-23. Tech will close out January with its third meet at Clemson at the Bob Pollack Invitational from Jan. 29-30.

Georgia Tech will start off February in Columbia, S.C., for the South Carolina Invitational on Feb. 6. The Jackets will split competition to the end the regular season on Feb. 12-13 at the Music City Challenge in Nashville and Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson.