Track & Field Ends Weekend at Vanderbilt & Clemson

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams concluded weekend of competition at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invite and Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 10.

TIGER PAW INVITE

In the men’s 800m, Mac Bloodworth recorded a second-place time of 1:51.95. Alex Thomas finished seventh with a time of 1:53.46.

In the women’s high jump, Camille Trotman finished in spot 14 with a mark of 1.60m (5-3). Shantay Papakosta finished the women’s high jump invitational with a mark of 1.75m (5-8.75).

John Watkins competed in the men’s triple jump, recording a seventh-place mark 15.72m(51-7).

MUSIC CITY CHALLENGE

Lottie Chappell recorded a twelfth-place time of 2:13.72 in the women’s 800-meter race. In the women’s unseeded 3,000 meters, Katie Hamfeldt recorded a time of 10:11.35, finishing 24th place. In seeded 3,000-meter event, Abbey Green finished with a time of 9:58.05, finishing is spot 26.

Lief Anderson would record a time of 8:31.62 in the men’s unseeded 3,000 meter, he finished in 26th place.

UP NEXT:

The Jackets will prepare for the ACC Indoor Championship, scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb. 22.

