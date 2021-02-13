Track & Field Concludes 2021 Indoor Regular Season at Split Meets

Music City Challenge Results /// Tiger Paw Invitational Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track & field closed out the 2021 indoor regular season this weekend at split meets in Nashville & Clemson.

At the time of publication Tech has a top-30 ranking in three individual men’s events and seven individual women’s events. Here’s how the Yellow Jackets are looking at the national level heading into championships season:

MEN

No. 9 – 5000m – Andrew Kent – 13:47.84

No. 13 – 3000m – Andrew Kent – 7:56.48

No. 18 – Long Jump – Cameron O’Neal – 7.61m/24′ 11.75″

WOMEN

No. 12 – Pole Vault – Olivia Moore – 4.26m/13′ 11.75″

No. 15 – 5000m – Nicole Fegans – 16:06.50

No. 19 – Mile – Nicole Fegans – 4:41.33

No. 24 – 3000m – Nicole Fegans – 9:21.06

No. 25 – Long Jump – Attallah Smith – 6.14m/20′ 1.75″

No. 28 – 60m Hurdles – Taylor Grimes – 8.30

No. 28 – 3000m – Liz Galarza – 9:24.36

Music City Challenge

In Nashville, the distance crews competed at the final day of the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt. Leading the way for the women was Mary Claire Solomon. She PR’d and had a top-10 finish in the women’s 3000m, clocking in at 9:27.29.

The men’s 800m saw Alex Thomas (14th, 1:52.47), Nick Nyman (17th, 1:54.41) and Joshua Williams (20th, 1:55.29) each finish in the top-20. Thomas and Nyman both set new PR’s.

Tiger Paw Invitational

The sprints/hurdles, jumps and vault event groups faced the final day of the Tiger Paw Invitational hosted by Clemson. McKinley Thompson tied his personal best height of 2.06m/6’9″ in the men’s high jump. John Watkins leapt for a mark of 14.73m/48’4″to finish 10th in the triple jump.

“We had some nice performances in this outstanding meet,” said head men’s track & field coach Grover Hinsdale. “Yesterday, Olivia Moore and Cameron O’Neal were very competitive as they posted very solid performances. Today, McKinley had a big day in the high jump posting a PR and a 4th-place finish. We now head back for a week and a half of training before returning here for the ACC Championships.”

“The competition at Vanderbilt was outstanding and it was a very productive weekend for both the men and women,” added women’s track & field head coach Alan Drosky. “Nicole’s school record yesterday indicates she is sharpening up well. Andy’s effort in the 5000m was tremendous. We also got big improvements in the women’s 5000m and the men’s mile. Today was a big day for Mary Claire in the 3000. We also saw some nice improvements in the 800m.”

Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships are slotted to begin in Clemson in just under 12 days on Thursday, Feb. 25. More information on this years’ ACC Championships can be found here.

