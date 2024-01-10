Track & Field Announces 2023-24 Indoor Schedule

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field program announced its 2023-24 indoor schedule on Wednesday. The Jackets will compete in Clemson, Nashville, and Boston for competition throughout the regular season.
The Yellow Jackets began their season in Boston as Helena Lindsay returned to the track to compete in the BU Indoor Opener. The Jackets return to Clemson for the two-day Clemson Invitational on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13.
The ACC Indoor Championships will kick off the postseason. The three-day championship meet will be held in Boston, Mass. starting on Thursday, Feb. 22 and will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 24.
Qualifying athletes will then return to Boston for the NCAA Indoor Championships. The national meet will take place from Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 9.
The Jackets will be led by several notable returners. Graduates Lydia Troupe, Helena Lindsay, and seniors Shanty Papakosta, Sheleah Harris bring expertise to the women’s roster in the hurdle, sprint, distance, and field events.
The men will be led by graduate Zach Jaegar who brings long distance experience to the men’s roster. Senior John Watkins will bring experience to the Jackets in the field events.
