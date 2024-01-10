Track & Field Announces 2023-24 Indoor Schedule

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field program announced its 2023-24 indoor schedule on Wednesday. The Jackets will compete in Clemson, Nashville, and Boston for competition throughout the regular season.

The Yellow Jackets began their season in Boston as Helena Lindsay returned to the track to compete in the BU Indoor Opener. The Jackets return to Clemson for the two-day Clemson Invitational on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13.

The ACC Indoor Championships will kick off the postseason. The three-day championship meet will be held in Boston, Mass. starting on Thursday, Feb. 22 and will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 24.