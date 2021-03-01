Track & Field Announces 2021 Outdoor Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field announced its outdoor schedule on Monday, which includes two home invitationals along with five road competitions.

Tech begins the outdoor season at home on The Flats, hosting the Yellow Jacket Invitational on March 19-20. The Jackets will split the next weekend between the Florida State Relays in Tallahassee, Fl., (March 25-26) and Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C., (March 25-27). Then, Tech heads to Gainesville for Florida Relays April 2-3. A third consecutive weekend of action sees the Yellow Jackets take on the Crimson Tide Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on April 9-10.

The Georgia Tech Invitational on April 16-17 follows bringing the Jackets back home for one more meet, before traveling to Athens, Ga., for the Torrin Lawrence Memorial Meet on April 30-May 1 to finish off the outdoor season.

ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships kick-off the post season in Durham, N.C., from May 13-15. NCAA East Preliminaries are in Jacksonville, Fl., on May 27-29. 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field National Championships will be held in Eugene, Oreg., June 9-12.

Events at Griffin Track will not be open to the general public during the 2021 season. Attendance in 2021 will be limited to Georgia Tech student-athlete guests.

Griffin Track will operate at a reduced capacity with social distancing and face coverings required for everyone in attendance. Track and Field / Cross Country fans who are unable to attend events during the 2021 season can continue to support the Jackets and help Tech athletics navigate the significant financial challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic by investing in a gift to the Support The Swarm Fund.

