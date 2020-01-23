Track and Field Returns to Clemson for Bob Pollock Invitational

Live Results | Meet Program

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field will make its third trip of the indoor season to Clemson University this weekend, this time to compete in the Bob Pollock Invitational, Jan. 24-25 in Clemson, S.C.

Tech will face off against teams from No. 1/11 Florida State, No. 3/24 Georgia, Auburn, South Alabama, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Both men’s and women’s teams are coming off impressive performances at the Vanderbilt Invitational last weekend. Nicole Fegans won the women’s 3000m while Andrew Kent finished second in the men’s 3000m, each earning top-3 times in Georgia Tech program history

Taylor Grimes finished second in the 60m hurdles and both the men’s and women’s distance medley relay teams turned in top-3 finishes.

A full schedule of events of the Bob Pollock Invitational can be found here.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com