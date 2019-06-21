Track and Field Places Four on All-ACC Academic Team

ACC Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech track and field standouts Avery Bartlett, Bria Matthews, Olivia Moore and Jeanine Williams were named to the 2019 all-ACC academic teams, as announced by the league office on Friday.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

Senior Avery Bartlett earned all-ACC academic recognition following an outstanding senior campaign. The computational media major earned second team all-America status in the 800m at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship. He finished third in the 800m at the ACC Championships for first-team all-ACC recognition.

Freshman Olivia Moore earned second-team all-ACC honors at the 2019 outdoor championships with a fifth-place finish in the pole vault. She vaulted to a career-best mark of 4.02 in the championship. She took first-place finishes in the event at the Georgia Tech Invitational and Florida State Relays. She was named to the Dean’s List for the 2018 fall semester and 2019 spring semester.

Senior Bria Matthews was the 2019 ACC Champion in the women’s triple jump, leaping to a season best mark of 13.77 for the win. She earned herself a spot at the NCAA Outdoor Championship where she finished 18th, just shy of all-American recognition. Matthews was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country team as announced by CoSIDA. The Morrow, Ga., native graduated in May with a degree in electrical engineering.

Senior Jeanine Williams earned first-team all-America status, finishing fourth in the 100m hurdles at the NCAA Championships. Williams earned first team all-ACC with a second place finish at the ACC Championships in the 100m hurdles. Williams is a four-time all-American and earned academic all-American recognition in 2018.

