Track and Field Headed to College Station for Charlie Thomas Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field heads to the Lone Star State this weekend to compete in the 2020 Charlie Thomas Invitational hosted by Texas A&M on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium at the McFerrin Athletic Center in College Station.

According to the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Coaches’ Poll, Tech will take on multiple top-25 teams. The Yellow Jacket men will face off against No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 24 TCU. On the women’s end of things Georgia Tech will to do battle with No. 3 Arkansas, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 21 Houston. Other competing teams will include Arkansas Little-Rock, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Rice, South Plains, UT-Arlington, UT-San Antonio, Vanderbilt and Washington State.

Tech looks to be well represented across multiple disciplines heading into the weekend on both sides. The Yellow Jackets are fresh off of a two-week break in competition following strong performances by Bria Matthews in the women’s triple jump, Brian Hauch in the men’s pole vault and the men’s 4×400 relay team at the Bob Pollack Invitational.

Day two of the Invite will be live streamed on the SEC Network starting at 3:55 p.m. (EST).

A full schedule of events at the Charlie Thomas Invitational can be found here. Heat sheets and a startlist can be found here.

