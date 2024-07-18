Tongo Named to 40 Under 40 Class

THE FLATS – Former Georgia Tech football student-athlete Osahon Tongo has been named to the prestigious 2024 Georgia Tech Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class, the organization announced this week. The annual list recognizes Georgia Tech’s most remarkable innovators, trend setters and people to watch.
A three-year member on the football team (2007-09), Tongo graduated from Georgia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in management in 2010. A defensive end for the Yellow Jackets, Tongo helped Tech capture the 2009 ACC Championship and made three bowl game appearances. He also helped lift Tech past Clemson three-straight seasons, including a 30-27 Thursday night victory on Sept. 10, 2009 at home that he lists as his favorite memory.
Tongo is an Emmy-winning filmmaker known for his roles as a writer, director and producer. He has earned acclaim for his work on NFL360 and Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone, while also producing a VR series, Greenwood Avenue VR, that explores the history of Black Wall Street. Tongo also holds an MFA from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.
Also representing the Yellow Jackets is Wendy Brown, a former member of Georgia Tech’s Goldrush Dance Team. Currently the director of regulatory and clinical affairs at Cartilage Inc., a start-up company she co-founded to commercialize engineered cartilage technologies. She is also an associate research specialist at the University of California, Irvine. Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering at Georgia Tech and was captain of the Goldrush Dance Team.
To see the complete list of honorees of the 2024 40 Under 40 Class, please click here.
