Todd Stansbury Podcast - March 2020

Recorded remotely due to best social-distancing practices, a new edition of Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury’s official podcast with the Voice of the Yellow Jackets, Andy Demetra, is now available.

In the new edition of the “Toddcast,” Stansbury shares insights on Georgia Tech’s operations and priorities during this unprecedented time, as well as takes a look back at the Yellow Jackets’ successful winter and spring sports seasons.

Click HERE to download the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.

