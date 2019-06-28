Todd Stansbury Podcast - June 2019

THE FLATS – The latest edition of the “Toddcast,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury’s podcast with the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra, is now available for download or to be heard online.

The June edition of the “Toddcast” includes insight from the A.D. on:

Georgia Tech’s successful 2018-19 athletic year;

a record year for fundraising and how fans can continue to help before Sunday’s end to the 2019 fiscal year;

insights on what it means for Georgia Tech athletics to be a “developmental program;”

updates on ACC Network and football season-ticket sales.

Click HERE to download the latest edition of the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.