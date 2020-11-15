Tip Times, TV Announced for Jackets’ Non-ACC Home Games

THE FLATS – Tip times and television coverage have been set for Georgia Tech’s 2020-21 non-conference men’s basketball games at McCamish Pavilion. All four games will be televised live.
Tech’s opening two games against Georgia State and Mercer, which comprise the Georgia Tech Showcase multi-team event, will be televised on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Regional Sports Network, airing in Georgia on Fox Sports South. The Yellow Jackets open the season at 9 p.m. Nov. 25 against the Panthers, and tip off at 8 p.m. Nov. 27 against the Bears.
The Tech-Florida A&M game on Friday, Dec. 18, also will be televised on the RSN and tip at 7 p.m. The Delaware State game on Sunday, Dec. 20, will air on the ACC Network, tipping at 6 p.m.
Tip times and TV for the remainder of the Tech schedule will be announced at a later date. All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines.
Returning four starters from last year’s fifth-place ACC team, Georgia Tech has its most experienced and deepest roster yet under head coach Josh Pastner.
Leading scorer Michael Devoe, a 6-5 junior who averaged 14.6 points and connected on 44.2 percent of his three-point shots in ACC games, and 6-foot senior point guard Jose Alvarado, who led the Jackets in conference play at 16.1 points and 4.3 assists, return to form one of the top guard tandems in the league and the nation. Also back are 6-9 senior forward Moses Wright, one of conference’s most improved players a year ago, averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and 6-7 senior wing Jordan Usher, who started 23 games after becoming eligible at mid-season and averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.
Updated 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule
- All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines.
- ACC flex (“either/or”) dates will be determined at a later date.
|Nov. 25
|Wed.
|GEORGIA STATE
|RSN
|9 p.m.
|Nov. 27
|Fri.
|MERCER
|RSN
|8 p.m.
|Dec. 6
|Sun.
|Kentucky (State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.)
|tba
|tba
|Dec. 9
|Wed.
|at Nebraska (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
|tba
|tba
|Dec. 15
|Tue.
|at Florida State
|tba
|tba
|Dec. 18
|Fri.
|FLORIDA A&M
|RSN
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 20
|Sun.
|DELAWARE STATE
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 23
|Wed.
|at Alabama-Birmingham
|tba
|tba
|Dec. 29 or 30
|Tue./Wed.
|NORTH CAROLINA
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 3
|Sun.
|WAKE FOREST
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 5 or 6
|Tue./Wed.
|at Notre Dame
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 9
|Sat.
|at Louisville
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 12 or 13
|Tue./Wed.
|PITTSBURGH
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 16
|Sat.
|at NC State
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 19 or 20
|Tue./Wed.
|CLEMSON
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 23
|Sat.
|at Virginia
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 26 or 27
|Tue./Wed.
|at Duke
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 30
|Sat.
|FLORIDA STATE
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 6
|Sat.
|NOTRE DAME
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 9 or 10
|Tue./Wed.
|VIRGINIA
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 13
|Sat.
|at Clemson
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 16 or 17
|Tue./Wed.
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 20
|Sat.
|at Miami
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 23 or 24
|Tue./Wed.
|at Virginia Tech
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 27
|Sat.
|SYRACUSE
|tba
|tba
|March 2 or 3
|Tue./Wed.
|DUKE
|tba
|tba
|March 5 or 6
|Fri./Sat.
|at Wake Forest
|tba
|tba
|Mar. 9-13
|Tue.-Sat.
|ACC Tournament (Washington, D.C.)
|tba
|*ALL CAPS denotes game at McCamish Pavilion; all times Eastern
