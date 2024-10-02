Tickets on Sale for Tech Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee

THE FLATS – Tickets are now on sale for the MKE Tip-Off in Milwaukee, Wis., in which Georgia Tech will take on Northwestern on Dec. 15 at Fiserv Forum. Seats for the triple-header start at $30 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. The Tech-Northwestern game will tip at 2:30 p.m. Central time (3:30 p.m. Eastern) and is the middle game of the triple-header which starts at noon Central time with Akron taking on Milwaukee. San Francisco faces Loyola Chicago at 5 p.m. Central time. Tickets for the event are good for all three games of the tripleheader, will go on sale this fall, but fans can visit https://www.fiservforum.com/events/detail/mke-tip-off to learn more. Intersport, a Chicago-based sports marketing and events agency, will manage the event. Northwestern is part of a Tech non-conference slate that includes four power conference foes, including Georgia (Nov. 15) and Cincinnati (Nov. 23) at McCamish Pavilion, and the ACC-SEC Challenge matchup at Oklahoma (Dec. 3). Tech and the Wildcats have met five times previously, all as part of the former ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Northwestern holds a 3-2 lead in the series and won the most recent meeting, a 67-61 victory in Evanston, Ill., on Nov. 28, 2018.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR ALL GAMES EXCEPT DUKE Upper-level tickets can be purchased for a little as $12, and lower-level seats start at $38. Every home game on the schedule is available with the exception of Tech’s ACC home opener against Duke on Dec. 21, which will be available at a later date. The Yellow Jackets host critical non-conference games against Georgia (Nov. 15) and Cincinnati (Nov. 23) as well as ACC foes Boston College, Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech in the month of January, and Louisville, Stanford, California, NC State and Miami in February and March. Tech’s regular-season home schedule begins Nov. 6 against West Georgia. Tech will open the 2024-25 season with seven consecutive home games, its longest homestand to open a season since 1980-81. After three straight games away from home (Oklahoma, North Carolina, Northwestern), the Jackets will have five more in a row at McCamish Pavilion, including conference tilts against Notre Dame and Boston College. SIX- AND NINE-GAME PLANS ALSO AVAILABLE Georgia Tech basketball fans looking for looking to attend multiple games but do not wish to acquire season tickets can purchase a nine-game package, which focuses on key Atlantic Coast Conference games, or a six-game plan that includes weekend-only games. Tech’s Dec. 21 Atlantic Coast Conference home opener vs. Duke headlines the nine-game plan, which also includes Notre Dame (Dec. 31), Clemson (Jan. 14), Stanford (Feb. 12) and Miami (March 4), as well as non-conference games against Texas Southern (Nov. 12), Cincinnati (Nov. 23), Central Arkansas (Nov. 30) and UMBC (Dec. 18). These plans start at $204. The Yellow Jackets’ Nov. 15 rivalry game against Georgia anchors the six-game plan, which also includes North Florida (Nov. 10), Boston College (Jan. 4), Louisville (Feb. 1), California (Feb. 15) and NC State (March 1). The six-game plans start at $171. Both plans are designed so Tech fans can enjoy Yellow Jackets’ basketball throughout the season. The price for each plan is discounted below the total price of each game individually, and varies only with the seat locations that are chosen. Ticket flexibility is included – purchasers can transfer tickets they can’t use to someone else or sell on SeatGeek (Tech’s official resale partner). SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball remain on sale to the general public. Tech’s 19-game home schedule includes new conference members California and Stanford, and six home games will be played on a Friday (Georgia) or Saturday (Cincinnati, Central Arkansas, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, California, NC State). Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.