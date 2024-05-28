Three Yellow Jackets Named Academic All-District

THE FLATS – Three members of the 2024 Georgia Tech softball team have been awarded Academic All-District honors, the College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced today. Seniors Sara Beth Allen and Tiffany Domingue earned the recognition along with junior Kinsey Norton. It is the second consecutive Academic All-District award for both Allen and Norton, who become the first Yellow Jackets to be named Academic All-District in consecutive years since Shannon Bear in 2011 and 2012.

The 2023-24 Academic All-District® Softball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Student-athletes qualify for All-District by owning a minimum GPA of 3.50 while playing in 90 percent of the team’s games or by pitching a minimum of 25 innings, as a pitcher.

The Yellow Jackets have placed multiple players on the CSC All-District teams for the second season in a row, the first time doing so since 2009. This is the latest in a string of academic achievements from the softball program, after delivering a new program record 3.41 team GPA for the most recent spring semester.

