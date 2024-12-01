Three-Pointers Lift Jackets Past Rattlers, 98-56

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball hit a single-game program record 15 three-pointers Sunday afternoon to lift the Yellow Jackets past Florida A&M, 98-56. The Yellow Jackets saw offensive output from everyone who took the floor as Tech stayed undefeated on the season, improving to 7-0.

A trio of Yellow Jackets finished in double figures paced by 19 points from Kara Dunn and a double-double from Kayla Blackshear (10 points, 10 rebounds). Freshman Dani Carnegie returned to double-digits with 15 points in the outing, while Rusne Augustinaite just finished outside double-figures with nine points on a trio of three-pointers. A total of 11 Yellow Jackets added to the scoreboard as Tech shot 61.7 percent (37-60) from the field, marking the first time a Tech squad has shot 60 percent or better since 2011.

But the story of the day was Tech’s three-point shooting. The Yellow Jackets converted 15-of-28 three-point attempts for a 53.6 percent efficiency, setting the program record for three-pointers made in a game (previous high was 14 set against Appalachian State in 2016). The Jackets hit seven triples by the halftime break, which tied for second-most in a half, while the eight converted in the second half matches the program record made in a 20-minute span.

Georgia Tech quickly opened a seven-point lead in the first period before FAMU climbed back to within one possession, 13-10, with 4:32 left in the first. But the Jackets would open a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Jackets led 48-23 at halftime and continued to push the pace in the second half. Tech opened a 40-point lead off two free throws from Chit-Chat Wright with just over a minute to play, while Gabbie Grooms solidified Tech’s three-point record, hitting her second triple of the day at the 2:05 mark in the fourth quarter.

FAMU was led by three players in double-figures. D’Mya Griffin finished with 15 points, while Cheyenne McEvans added 14 to the scoreboard and Sydney Hendrix contributed 12. McEvans led FAMU on the glass with eight rebounds.

Tech scored half its points off the bench and pulled down 33 rebounds in the win, while dishing out a season-best 28 assists. Tonie Morgan led all players with seven assists on the day, while Inés Noguero and Ariadna Termis added five each. Dunn scored her 19 points off an 8-of-9 shooting performance, including a perfect 3-for-3 effort from beyond the arc. The junior added seven rebounds to her stat line.

Tech’s 7-0 start to the season marks the best in the Nell Fortner era and the best start since 1995-96 when Georgia Tech went 8-0 under Agnus Berenato to open the season.

Georgia Tech continues this homestand on Wednesday, Dec. 4, welcoming Mississippi State for the SEC/ACC Challenge. Tip is slated for 7:15 p.m. on the ACC Network.