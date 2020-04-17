Three Named to Indoor Track & Field All-ACC Academic Teams

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track & field program saw three student-athletes named to the 2020 All-Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s indoor track & field academic teams announced on Friday by the league office.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team. A combined 89 men and women named to the All-ACC Academic Indoor Track and Field Academic Teams also earned first- or second-team All-ACC honors at this year’s Championship and/or were ACC Performers of the Week during the regular season.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

Senior jumper Bria Matthews and freshman hurdler Anna Witherspoon earned the conference honors for the women’s team. Matthews, a graduate student in electrical and computer engineering, gained Second Team All-ACC honors in the long jump and took home the conference gold for the third time in her collegiate career in the triple jump. Her triple jump mark of 13.42m was the ninth best leap in NCAA Division I prior to the cancellation of National Championships in mid-March having earned her a trip to Albuquerque. Witherspoon, a business administration major, earned Second Team All-ACC honors as well in the 60m hurdles after posting a time of 8.44 in the conference finals.

On the men’s end of things junior Andrew Kent, a mechanical engineering major, was the lone Jacket to earn conference academic honors. His performance of 14:06.78 in the 5000m run at ACCs earned him a sixth-place finish and a spot on Second Team All-ACC in that event.

To view the complete men’s & women’s All-Academic teams, click here.

